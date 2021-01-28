Left Menu

Alappuzha bypass thrown open to public

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:59 IST
Union Minister for road transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday jointly opened to the public a a6.8 km two-lane Alappuzha bypass on NH66 from Kommady toKalarcode in a virtually organized function.

The project was constructed spending a total of Rs 378crore on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis with 50:50 cost-sharing between the government of Kerala and the Government of India, officials said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Ministers VK Singh, and V Muraleedharan also joined online at the inaugural function here attended by state ministers GSudhakaran, T M Thomas Isaac and P Thilothaman and peoples representatives.

Speaking at the function, Gadkari said the project, having a 4.8 km elevated highway, is very important from the tourism point of view.

He extended special thanks to the Chief Minister and the state government for their contribution in executing the project.

In his address, Chief Minister Vijayan noted that theKerala government and the Central government have been able to work together effectively on various development initiatives.

''The inauguration of the bypass in Alappuzha is yet another example of how cooperative federalism can make difference in the lives of our people,'' the chief minister said.

The project was executed nearly five decades after it was mooted.

It got delayed for several years on various accounts, officials said.

