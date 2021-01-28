Left Menu

TN CM unveils 'Namma Chennai' selfie spot at Marina beach

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The southern metropolis on Thursdayadded a new attraction, ''Namma Chennai'', a selfie spot off thefamous Marina Beach here under the Smart City Mission.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami unveiled the Rs24 lakh facility, set up to celebrate the pride of the cityand its ethos and to express one's love for Chennai.

The Tamil word 'Namma' (our) in red colour is featured onthe top and the word Chennai in white finds a place in Englishbeneath it in the structure installed on the arterialKamarajar Salai opposite the Queen Mary's College.

Palaniswami, along with his Cabinet colleagues, includingDeputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Local AdministrationMinister S P Velumani, inaugurated the facility, an initiativeof the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Soon after the inauguration, people flocked the premisesand eagerly clicked selfies with 'Namma Chennai' logo in thebackground.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and Chennai CorporationCommissioner K Prakash took photographs in front of the newstructure.

Such selfie spots are already available in cities,including Hyderabad.

