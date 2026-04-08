CM Stalin talks about delimitation when Assembly polls are on: AIADMK chief K Palaniswami in Chennai campaign.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:15 IST
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CM Stalin talks about delimitation when Assembly polls are on: AIADMK chief K Palaniswami in Chennai campaign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Unlike DMK, we will not pledge anything for sake of being in power, its DMK that mortgages, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Chennai.