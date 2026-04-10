Edappadi K Palaniswami's Legacy and Leadership: A Defense of MGR's Political Ethos

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami cautioned the public against comparing actor-politician Vijay with AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, highlighting the latter's philanthropic legacy. He noted that MGR utilized his film earnings for the people's welfare and donated his estate posthumously to a charitable cause.

Addressing a rally, Palaniswami took aim at Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, stressing the need for 'dignity and discipline' in political discourse. He emphasized his alignment with the values of MGR and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, positioning AIADMK as the true proponent of their political philosophies.

Palaniswami elaborated on the challenges faced during his tenure as chief minister, including natural disasters and the pandemic, asserting his success in governance without compromising public welfare. He delineated the ideological contrast between AIADMK and DMK, underscoring AIADMK's commitment to public service.