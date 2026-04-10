Edappadi K Palaniswami's Legacy and Leadership: A Defense of MGR's Political Ethos
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami urged supporters not to equate Vijay with MGR, emphasizing MGR's dedicated service and philanthropy. He criticized Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin's approach, highlighting AIADMK's commitment to dignity and people's welfare amidst challenging times, solidifying his leadership stance.
- Country:
- India
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami cautioned the public against comparing actor-politician Vijay with AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, highlighting the latter's philanthropic legacy. He noted that MGR utilized his film earnings for the people's welfare and donated his estate posthumously to a charitable cause.
Addressing a rally, Palaniswami took aim at Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, stressing the need for 'dignity and discipline' in political discourse. He emphasized his alignment with the values of MGR and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, positioning AIADMK as the true proponent of their political philosophies.
Palaniswami elaborated on the challenges faced during his tenure as chief minister, including natural disasters and the pandemic, asserting his success in governance without compromising public welfare. He delineated the ideological contrast between AIADMK and DMK, underscoring AIADMK's commitment to public service.
ALSO READ
Mafia-Style Politics Erupts in Kannur: CPI(M) Leader's House Attacked
Viktor Orban: Navigating Contested Waters in Hungarian Politics
TMC has destroyed Bengal with its 'cut-money' politics: Amit Shah at rally in Debra.
Fishy Politics: West Bengal's Pisciculture Debate
Delay in implementation of women quota law not due to Cong but because of BJP which wants to play politics: Jairam Ramesh.