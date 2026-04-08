'CM Stalin model govt is failure model govt,' says AIADMK chief K Palaniswami.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:00 IST
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'CM Stalin model govt is failure model govt,' says AIADMK chief K Palaniswami.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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