Left Menu

CII Goa Council hails Budget, says MSMEs get a fillip

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:51 IST
CII Goa Council hails Budget, says MSMEs get a fillip
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The total announcements for MSMEs in the Budget Speech 2021 have been extended to Rs 15,700 crore, which is double as compared to the last year's Budget, and it comes as a big relief to such firms, the Confederation of Indian Industry's Goa Council said on Monday.

This will boost the MSME development, he said.

CII Goa Council Chairman Blaise Costabir said the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech for MSMEs was to the tune of Rs 15,700 crore, which is double compared to the last year's budget. ''It comes as a big relief to the MSMEs.'' CII Goa welcomes the announcements, he said.

With the manifold increase in digital payments, CII welcomes the Rs 1,500-crore scheme to promote digital mode of payments, Costabir said.

He added that this would further give an overall boost to digital transactions.

The Confederation also welcomed the announcement of legislation on Higher Education Commission in the coming financial year, which would help enhance the overall education framework in the country, the chairman said.

CII has also welcomed the allocation of Rs 50,000 crore for the National Research Foundation for over 5 years, which will strengthen the overall research ecosystem.

He said that focus would be on identifying national priority thrust areas.

The industry body also commended the announcement of one-year extension of tax holiday and capital gains exemption for start-ups.

This will incentivise funding in the start-up sector.

The affordable housing projects can avail a tax holiday for one more year. It is also a welcome announcement by the government, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Efforts made in Budget will play important role in creating jobs: Nadda

Appreciating the first digital budget of India, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team and said the efforts made in the budget will play an important r...

EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1

The European Commission will continue discussions with AstraZeneca with the purpose of receiving more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine than the company has so far pledged in the first quarter of the year, a spokesman said on Monday. On Sunday,...

Government plans to handover India's assets to its 'crony capitalist friends', alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of planning to handover Indias assets to crony capitalist friends. In his reaction to the union budget presented in parliament on Monday, Gandhi also alleged that t...

Investment focus on infrastructure, manufacturing to create job opportunities: HR experts

The schemes and outlays proposed by the government in the Budget for core sectors like manufacturing and infrastructure will benefit these segments especially with improved job creation opportunities, HR experts said.Further, the announceme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021