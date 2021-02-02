Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:20 IST
Environment-friendly transportation systems needed: Maha CM
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray onTuesday made a strong pitch for transportation systems thatare affordable and compliment the environment.

Speaking after inaugurating online the 'ColabaConversations' conference, organised by the state governmentand the Observer Research Foundation, the CM said developmentcannot be defined sans environment.

Among those who took part in the conference onlinewere Hamburg (Germany) State Councillor Almut Moller,California (US) Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Ministerof State, Ministry of Baden-Wurttemberg (Germany) TheresaSchopper, Christchurch (New Zealand) Mayor Lianne Dalziel andNew South Wales (Australia) Governor Margaret Beazley.

An official statement said discussion was held oncities, states and new world order at the conference.

In his opening remarks, Thackeray said the COVID-19outbreak pressed the ''pause button'' of the world, but, at thesame time, also taught it how to move ahead and take care ofthe environment.

''We all want development today. But we got anopportunity during the COVID-19 period to look at developmentin a different light. Today we talk about affordable housing.

Similarly, we will also have to talk about transportation thatis affordable and compliments the environment,'' Thackeraysaid.

To drive home his point, Thackeray spoke about theBrihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertakingpressing into service electric buses, metro projects and hisgovernment's decision to declare an 800-acre area in AareyColony as reserved forest.

