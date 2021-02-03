Christie's International Real Estate enters India in tie up with local partner

Global real estate consultant Christie's International Real Estate on Wednesday said it has entered into India in partnership with Himmat and Rohini Singh LLP to tap opportunities in luxury housing market.

Christie's International Real Estate is a global network offering exclusive home and luxury real estate services to buyers and sellers worldwide. The company is part of British auction house Christie founded in 1766 by James Christie.

In a statement, Christie's International Real Estate announced its expansion into India through an affiliation with Delhi-based Himmat & Rohini Singh LLP.

Established in New Delhi in 2005, Himmat & Rohini Singh LLP was founded by Himmat Singh and Rohini Chaudhri Singh. Helena De Forton, director of regional operations for Europe, Middle East, Russia, India and Africa of Christie's International Real Estate, said the Indian partner has long-standing respect in the region's real estate market, making it an ideal advisors for buyers and sellers of luxury real estate in the region.

''We are excited to welcome Christie's International Real Estate and its 250-year-old legacy to India. We look forward to blending Christie's global reach and best practices with our in-depth local knowledge and experience to offer our clients the absolute highest standard of professional service for all their luxury real estate requirements, whether in India or abroad,'' said Himmat Singh.

Through its New York City brokerage and invitation-only affiliate network spanning 48 countries and territories, Christie's International Real Estate offers services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. It has offices in London, New York City, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Palm Beach, and its affiliated brokerages have recorded about USD 500 billion of real estate transactions over the last five years, the statement said. Global property consultants JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Knight Frank, Colliers International, Savills, Vestian and Sotheby's International Realty, among others, already have a presence in the country.

