BJP leader targets Shiv Sena over BMC budget

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

A day after the BrihanmumbaiMunicipal Corporation (BMC) presented its 2021-22 budget,BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday said his party wouldcorner the Shiv Sena, which rules the civic body, over the''flawed'' budgetary planning.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal presented Rs39,038.83 crore budget before the civic standing committee onWednesday, keeping the earlier tax structure unchanged.

Talking to reporters, Shelar said, ''The Sena hadearlier promised waiver of property tax for houses up to 500sq ft, but now it has taken a U-turn over it.'' ''We will sensitise people on the issue and ensure thatthe ruling party in BMC faces a tough time in answering this,''he added.

According to Shelar, the BMC has given a number ofrelaxations to the builders in the premium charged for theconstruction, but there has been a cut in the spending onvarious services.

''We will hold talks with the people over these issuesand corner the ruling party in BMC,'' he said.

When asked about the BMC commissioner expressing hopeabout the state government clearing the dues of the SlumRehabilitation Authority (SRA) as well as other departments ina month, the former Mumbai BJP chief said the budget was basedon someone else's repayment plans.

''There should be a concrete plan of income and budgetshould be based on it. The civic body's planning seems to beflawed,'' he said.

