Left Menu

Mortality of cage-free egg-laying hens decline over time: Study

A new study based on the largest-to-date analysis of commercial data on egg-laying hen mortality has found that mortality in higher-welfare cage-free housing systems decreases over time as management experience increases and knowledge accrues.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:04 IST
Mortality of cage-free egg-laying hens decline over time: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study based on the largest-to-date analysis of commercial data on egg-laying hen mortality has found that mortality in higher-welfare cage-free housing systems decreases over time as management experience increases and knowledge accrues. Published in the journal 'Scientific Reports', this finding marks a major turning point in the debate over the transition in housing systems for egg-laying hens from battery cages to indoor cage-free systems, which some egg producers have argued would increase hens' mortality even as it allowed birds to stretch their wings.

The study, authored by Dr Cynthia Schuck-Paim and others, included data from 16 countries, 6,040 commercial flocks, and 176 million hens in a variety of caged and cage-free systems. Specifically, researchers compared mortality of flocks housed in conventional battery cages; furnished cages -- which provide hens with additional space, together with a few home comforts such as a perch, nest, and litter substrate to allow them to forage and dust bathe; and indoor aviaries, or cage-free housing systems. The authors concluded that mortality in cage-free flocks is not inherently higher than those housed in conventional battery cage systems, but rather declines as managers gain experience and knowledge over time.

"When comparisons are made between systems with similar levels of technological maturity, mortality in cage-free housing is not higher than in caged systems," said Schuck-Paim. "In fact, the observed trends in the data show that mortality can be lower in cage-free housing if management continues to improve and genetics are optimized for cage-free systems." Furthermore, the study noted that lower mortality or longer survival of hens is not necessarily a good indicator of health or welfare.

"What makes animals suffer is not necessarily what kills them," said Schuck-Paim. "Unhealthy individuals can suffer for extensive periods in caged conditions before succumbing to their fate if they die at all; whereas other deaths, for example, accidents or predation, may affect otherwise healthy individuals," added Schuck-Paim.

These findings could reframe the debate on the welfare of laying hens and on the evolution of the egg industry, and highlight the importance of taking the degree of maturity and level of experience with a production system into account when conducting any farm animal health, behaviour and welfare study that compares outcomes across systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran: Human rights experts condemn execution of Baloch minority prisoner

The experts said they were shocked that the execution of Javid Dehghan, on 30 January, was carried out despite their urgent appeal last week to the Iranian Government to halt it, as well as calls by the UN human rights office OHCHR and the ...

UPDATE 1-Denmark approves renewable energy island in the North Sea

Denmark on Thursday approved a plan to build an artificial island in the North Sea that will produce and store enough green energy to cover the electricity needs of 3 million European households.The island, which in its initial phase will b...

SC to hear Sonu Sood's plea against HC order on illegal construction notice on Friday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the petition filed by actor Sonu Sood challenging the Bombay HC order which dismissed his appeal against a civic body notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in M...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 158 fresh cases; positivity rate slumps to 0.24 pc

Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 6,35,639, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.24 per cent, authorities said. These new cases came out of the 67,234 tests conducted the previous day.The positivity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021