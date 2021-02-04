Left Menu

Gangotri, Yamunotri receive fresh snowfall

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:43 IST
Gangotri, Yamunotri receive fresh snowfall

The Himalayan temples of Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Thursday while moderate but incessant rains hit the lower areas intensifying cold conditions.

Continuous, light showers coupled with icy cold winds swept Dehradun where temperatures dropped sharply, official sources said.

Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams, hilly areas of Mori, the meadows of Dayara and Gidara besides Harshil were covered by thick layers of snow, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parler terminates CEO John Matze

After the Capitol riot induced social media conflict buzzed up, American alt-tech microblogging and social networking service, Parler fired its CEO co-founder John Matze. According to a report by The Verge, John Matze said that he has been ...

Disappointing earnings updates weigh on FTSE 100; Italian shares shine

European shares extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday, as investors hoped for a swifter global economic recovery, while Unilevers disappointing targets weighed on Londons blue-chip index.The STOXX 600 index rose 0.6, whi...

Yamuna water quality in Delhi improved during lockdown: Govt

The water quality of the Yamuna in Delhi improved during the lockdown due to the stoppage of industrial effluent discharge, availability of more water for dilution and absence of polluting human activities, the government told Lok Sabha on ...

Delhi Police registers FIR on farmers' protest 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg on social media

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against the pro-Khalistan creators of a toolkit, which was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers protest, alleging it aimed to wage a so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021