Gangotri, Yamunotri receive fresh snowfall

The Himalayan temples of Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Thursday while moderate but incessant rains hit the lower areas intensifying cold conditions.

Continuous, light showers coupled with icy cold winds swept Dehradun where temperatures dropped sharply, official sources said.

Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams, hilly areas of Mori, the meadows of Dayara and Gidara besides Harshil were covered by thick layers of snow, they said.

