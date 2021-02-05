MoU signed between U'khand govt, Centre for science city in Dehradun

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Friday between the Uttarakhand government and the Centre for building a science city here at an estimated cost of Rs 173 crore.

As per the MoU the Centre will spend Rs 88 crore and the state government Rs 85 crore on the project.

A target of four years has been set to complete the project which will come up at Jhajhra in the city, an official release issued here said. The MoU was signed by Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology Director General Rajendra Dobhal and Secretary National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) Samrendra Kumar in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. NCSM is an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Culture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)