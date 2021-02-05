Left Menu

MoU signed between U'khand govt, Centre for science city in Dehradun

The MoU was signed by Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology Director General Rajendra Dobhal and Secretary National Council of Science Museums NCSM Samrendra Kumar in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:39 IST
MoU signed between U'khand govt, Centre for science city in Dehradun

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Friday between the Uttarakhand government and the Centre for building a science city here at an estimated cost of Rs 173 crore.

As per the MoU the Centre will spend Rs 88 crore and the state government Rs 85 crore on the project.

A target of four years has been set to complete the project which will come up at Jhajhra in the city, an official release issued here said. The MoU was signed by Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology Director General Rajendra Dobhal and Secretary National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) Samrendra Kumar in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. NCSM is an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Culture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in the Gandhinagar area here and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for Classes 9 and 11 on Friday.Schoo...

Protest portraits: the Russians rallying behind Kremlin critic Navalny

Tens of thousands of Russians have taken to the streets in recent weeks after the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny despite the risk of being detained. Navalny, 44, was arrested on Jan. 17 after returning to Moscow from Germany where...

Germany hails Biden's move to halt Trump-ordered troop cuts

The German government on Friday welcomed President Joe Bidens decision to formally halt the planned withdrawal of US troops from Germany, arguing that the troops stationing there is in our mutual interest. Last year, then-President Donald T...

Soccer-Leipzig still in the dark over Liverpool game - club

RB Leipzig do not yet know where they will play their Champions League last-16 first leg against Liverpool on Feb. 16 with the club working on a number of options if German authorities refuse entry to the English club. Germany has banned al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021