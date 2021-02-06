Left Menu

High tibial osteotomy may help prevent total knee replacement

High tibial osteotomy, which is an underused type of knee surgery in younger patients, has shown considerable success in reducing the need for total knee replacement.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 14:21 IST
High tibial osteotomy may help prevent total knee replacement
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

High tibial osteotomy, which is an underused type of knee surgery in younger patients, has shown considerable success in reducing the need for total knee replacement. The findings of the research were published in 'CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).'

"High tibial osteotomy is a knee surgery aimed at younger patients in the earlier stages of knee osteoarthritis. One of its goals is to prevent or delay the need for knee replacement," said co-author Dr Trevor Birmingham, Canada Research Chair in the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Bone and Joint Institute at Western University, London, Ontario. "In some ways, it's like performing a front-end alignment on your car to stop asymmetric wear on your tires and increase their longevity," added Birmingham.

Knee osteoarthritis is a common cause of pain and disability and puts a tremendous burden on health care systems. Total knee replacement is frequently performed on older patients with end-stage disease and limited mobility. In Canada, rates of total knee replacement are high and increasing, while rates of high tibial osteotomy are low and decreasing. One reason for this is the perception that high tibial osteotomy is not warranted if the joint is going to be replaced soon afterwards. The findings of this new study contradict this perception.

Of the patients in this study getting high tibial osteotomy in London, Ontario (643 knees in 556 patients), 95 per cent did not need a total knee replacement within 5 years, and 79 per cent did not get a total knee replacement within 10 years. Even in patients traditionally not considered ideal candidates for high tibial osteotomy, about 70 per cent did not get a knee replacement within 10 years. The procedure is particularly suitable for people who are younger, have less severe joint damage, and who may be more physically active.

"Those patients especially contribute to the burden of knee osteoarthritis. There is a treatment gap between exhausting non-operative treatments and appropriateness for joint replacement, resulting in many years of pain, lost productivity, and associated costs," said Mr Codie Primeau, the lead author. "Given these findings, high tibial osteotomy may be underused in Canada and could be performed more often to delay or prevent the need for total knee replacement," said co-author Dr Robert Giffin, professor of surgery at Western University's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and the Bone and Joint Institute. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh calls on Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh V P Singh Badnore also called on Naidu separately, the Vice President Secretariat said.Union Minister of De...

Owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pak refuses to sell it at govt rate

The owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumars ancestral house in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has refused to sell it at a rate fixed by the government, saying he would demand Rs 25 crore for the prime location property which is severel...

Baghel slams nails, barricades at farmer protest sites, accuses govt of internationalising issue

Slamming the Centre over the treatment of farmers protesting the new farm laws, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday likened the installing of multi-layered barricading and nails at protest sites to the old tactics of daco...

About a quarter of direct tax litigations getting resolved via 'Vivad Se Vishwas'

The Centres ambitious tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas has settled almost a quarter of the over 5.10 lakh tax disputes, with about Rs 97,000 crore worth disputed tax being resolved so far under it.As many as 1,25,144 cases hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021