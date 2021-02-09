UAE's Hope Probe enters Mars orbit in first Arab mission

The United Arab Emirates' first mission to Mars reached the red planet and successfully inserted itself into its orbit on Tuesday following a seven-month journey, allowing it to start sending back data about the Martian atmosphere and climate.

This makes the UAE the fifth space agency to reach the planet in what is the first Arab interplanetary probe. The Mars programme is part of the UAE's efforts to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jon Boyle)

