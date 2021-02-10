Left Menu

Science News Roundup: UAE's Hope Probe enters orbit in first Arab Mars mission; Turkey aims to reach moon in 2023, Erdogan says and more

UK variant carries higher death risk Telesat taps Thales Alenia Space for $3 billion deal to build low earth orbit satellites Canadian satellite company Telesat on Tuesday tapped Thales Alenia Space to build 300 low earth orbit (LEO) telecommunications satellites in a contract worth about $3 billion, saying the first launch would be in about two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 02:28 IST
Science News Roundup: UAE's Hope Probe enters orbit in first Arab Mars mission; Turkey aims to reach moon in 2023, Erdogan says and more
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

UAE's Hope Probe enters orbit in first Arab Mars mission

The United Arab Emirates' first mission to Mars reached the red planet and entered orbit on Tuesday after a seven-month, 494 million-km (307 million-mile) journey, allowing it to start sending data about the Martian atmosphere and climate. The Mars programme is part of the UAE's efforts to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil. The UAE Space Agency, the fifth globally to reach the planet, even has a plan for a Mars settlement by 2117.

Turkey aims to reach moon in 2023, Erdogan says

Turkey aims to achieve first contact with the moon as part of its national space programme in 2023, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. "The first rough landing will be made on the moon with our national and authentic hybrid rocket that shall be launched into orbit in the end of 2023 through international cooperation," Erdogan said, detailing a two-phase mission.

An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive

Freed from his daily obligations at Amazon.com Inc, Jeff Bezos is expected to turn up the heat on his space venture, Blue Origin, as it faces a pivotal year and fierce competition from Elon Musk's SpaceX, industry sources said. The 57-year-old Bezos, a lifelong space enthusiast and the world's second-richest person behind Musk, said last week he is stepping down as chief executive of the e-commerce company as he looks to focus on personal projects.

Death risk higher from UK virus variant; vaccine in pregnancy may protect newborns

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

UK variant carries higher death risk Telesat taps Thales Alenia Space for $3 billion deal to build low earth orbit satellites

Canadian satellite company Telesat on Tuesday tapped Thales Alenia Space to build 300 low earth orbit (LEO) telecommunications satellites in a contract worth about $3 billion, saying the first launch would be in about two years. LEO satellites operate 36 times closer to the earth than traditional ones so they take less time to send and receive information, leading to better and faster broadband service even in remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes higher; stimulus in focus

The Nasdaq ended at a new closing high on Tuesday but the broad market closed slightly lower as investors rotated out of large-cap tech names into other sectors seen as benefiting from President Joe Bidens proposed 1.9 trillion stimulus bil...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq sets another closing high amid stock rotation

The Nasdaq scaled a new closing high on Tuesday, but the broad market barely missed eking out a seventh day of gains as investors rotated out of large-cap tech names into other sectors expected to benefit from a proposed 1.9 trillion U.S. s...

Soccer-Juventus hold firm to book spot in Coppa Italia final

Juventus booked a place in the Coppa Italia final after holding visitors Inter Milan to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, second leg on Tuesday, sealing a date with either Napoli or Atalanta with a 2-1 success on aggregate. Romelu Lukaku and ...

'I don't want to come back:' As Trump trial opens, Democrat recalls daughter's fear during riot

The leader of the Democratic team prosecuting Donald Trumps impeachment trial welled up in tears on Tuesday as he recalled his 24-year-old daughter and son-in-law hiding in fear in the U.S. Capitol during the rampage by the former president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021