Left Menu

Nepalese man accused of murder caught in U'khand while trying to flee country

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:26 IST
Nepalese man accused of murder caught in U'khand while trying to flee country

A 23-year-old Nepalese man, who allegedly killed his roommate in the national capital following an altercation, was arrested from Uttarakhand while trying to flee the country, police said on Wednesday.

Tilak Bahadur had hit his fellow countryman Shekhar Kharka (23) with a brick on Monday night after the latter passed some comments about his former wife who had got engaged to another man on February 8, police said.

As Kharka fell on the ground due to the impact, Bahadur used a knife to slit his throat, police said.

The duo, hailing from the same village in Nepal, was intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said, adding that they stayed in a rented house in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area and worked at a cowshed in Gurgaon.

After killing his roommate, Bahadur changed his clothes, raised the TV's volume, locked the room and fled, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said during investigation, technical surveillance was analysed and it was revealed that the accused had taken a cab to go to Anand Vihar Bus Terminal.

''The accused was likely to flee to Nepal... So, teams were dispatched to three different borders of India-Nepal, including Banbasa border in Uttarakhand where the possibility of crossing the border was high,'' Thakur said.

''Photographs of the accused were shown to the locals in the area and Bahadur was apprehended from Sarda Bairaj check-post in Champawat district at around 4 pm on Tuesday while he was trying to cross the border,'' he added.

The accused said that he was planning to hide at Ranikunda village in Kailali district of Nepal where his step father lives as he did not want to go his native village because the deceased too hailed from there, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twenty U.N. peacekeepers wounded in central Mali attack

Twenty United Nations peacekeepers were wounded, several seriously, in central Mali on Wednesday when their base came under fire, the U.N. mission said. The base near the town of Douentza was attacked around 0700 GMT, the U.N. peacekeeping ...

Belgium plant denies blame for AstraZeneca vaccine cuts to EU

A plant in Belgium said to be the cause of big cuts in AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the European Union said on Wednesday it had produced all doses required under a contract it has with the Anglo-Swedish firm.The factory, which ...

Maha cabinet approves medical college-cum-hospital at Nashik

The Maharashtra cabinet onWednesday approved a proposal to set up a 430-bed hospital andmedical college in Nashik at a cost of Rs 627.62 crore.A statement from the Chief Ministers Office, issuedafter a cabinet meeting, said the college in N...

Farmers' agitation: Solution should be found without further delay, says JJP

The JJP, a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, on Wednesday asserted that a solution to the ongoing farmers agitation will have to be found without further delay.JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said senior leaders of his party were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021