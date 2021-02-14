PM dedicates to nation BPCL's petro-chem complex in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSunday dedicated to the nation a Rs 6,000 crore petrochemicalcomplex of oil major Bharat Petroleum here and Ro-Ro vesselsof Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands, asserting theseprojects would energise India's growth trajectory.

On a brief visit to Kerala, the Prime Minister alsoinaugurated the Cochin Port Trust's International CruiseTerminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, a campus forMarine Engineering Training Institute.

At a function here, he also laid the foundation stone ofCochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth and said these projectscovered a wide range of sectors and will energise India'sgrowth trajectory.

Referring to the Propylene Derivative PetrochemicalProject (PDPP) located close to its Kochi Refinery that willproduce Acrylic Acid, Oxo-Alcohol and Acrylates, which arepredominantly imported, at present, he said it would saveconsiderable foreign exchange every year.

Besides, a wide range of industries would gain, andemployment opportunities will be generated, he noted.

According to BPCL, these products have applications inpaints and coatings, solvents, adhesives, water treatmentchemicals, construction industry and super absorbentpolymeramong others.

Speaking on the two new Roll-on/Roll-off vessels,deployedbetween Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3,Modi said a distance of almost 30 kilometres on road wouldbecome 3.5 km through waterways, leading to less congestionand more convenience, commerce and capacity-building.

Asserting that the Centre was undertaking many efforts toimprove tourism related infrastructure in Kerala, Modi saidthe inauguration of Sagarika, the International CruiseTerminal in Kochi is one example of this.

Sagarika Cruise Terminal will cater to over one lakhcruise guests, he said.

The Prime Minister noted the rise in local tourism due topandemic related restrictions on international travel.

''This is a great opportunity for added livelihood tothose in the local tourism industry and deepening ofconnection between our culture and our youth'', he said.

Modi exhorted start-ups to think about innovative tourismrelated products.

Noting that the tourism sector in India has been growingwell in the last five years, he said India has risen from 65thto 34th position in the World Tourism Index ranking.

He said capacity building and future ready infrastructureare two important factors for national development.

''Todays development works of Vigyan Sagar' andreconstruction of the South Coal Berth will contribute to boththese factors.

Vigyan Sagar,the new knowledge campus of Cochin Shipyard,will particularly help those wanting to study marineengineering.

South Coal Berth would bring down logistics costs andimprove cargo capacities'', he said.

The Prime Minister also said the definition and scope ofinfrastructure today has changed.

''It is beyond only good roads; development works andconnectivity between a few urban centres.

Through the National Infrastructure Pipeline, Rs 110 lakhcrore is being invested for infra creation,'' Modi said.

Outlining the countrys plan for development of the BlueEconomy, he said ''our vision and work in this sector includesmore ports, improving infrastructure in current ports, off-shore energy, sustainable coastal development and Coastalconnectivity.

Dwelling on the Pradhan Mantri Matasya Samapada Yojna,the Prime Minister pointed out that it caters to diverserequirements of fishermen communities.

''It has provisions for ensuring more credit. Fishermenhave been linked with Kisan Credit Cards.Similarly, work isunderway to make India a hub for sea-food exports'', he said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan,Mansukh L Mandaviya and V Muraleedharan attended the event atnearby Ambalamedu.

