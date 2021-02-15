Minor quake strikes Bihar, no damage reported

A low-magnitude earthquake hitparts of Bihar on Monday night, though no damage was reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, thetremors measured 3.5 on the Richter scale and were felt around9.23 pm.

The epicentre was close to the state capital, at adepth of five km, it said.

The tremors were mild enough to go unnoticed by alarge section of the population here.

However, as the news spread, social media users swunginto action, coming out with 'stay safe' messages.

''Tremors felt in Patna. I wish everyone safety andplead all to be attentive, take safety precautions and move tosafe open spaces if needed,'' leader of the opposition TejashwiYadav tweeted.

