Left Menu

New DOC strategy focused on promoting sustainable environmental experience

“It has been a quarter of a century since DOC first developed a visitor strategy. Things have obviously changed quite a bit since then,” says Kiri Allan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-02-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 08:35 IST
New DOC strategy focused on promoting sustainable environmental experience
“The strategy—in line with the Conservation Act—is very clear: DOC’s first priority is to protect the natural and cultural heritage it is charged with caring for on behalf of New Zealanders,” Kiri Allan said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Department of Conservation's (DOC) new Heritage and Visitor Strategy is fully focused on protecting and enhancing the value of New Zealand's natural, cultural and historic heritage, while also promoting a sustainable environmental experience, Conservation Minister Kiri Allan says.

"It has been a quarter of a century since DOC first developed a visitor strategy. Things have obviously changed quite a bit since then," says Kiri Allan.

"Along with a significant increase in New Zealanders visiting conservation areas, there has been rapid growth and fluctuation in the numbers of international visitors as well as changes in how people want to get into nature and connect with New Zealand's heritage.

"New Zealanders live in one of the most incredible places on Earth—with a natural, cultural and historic environment like no other. More than ever, people want to visit public conservation land and waters to experience our unique heritage.

"The Heritage and Visitor Strategy, launched today, provides a framework for DOC to navigate the changing context for visitors and realise potential benefits for conservation and all New Zealanders.

"The emphasis on heritage is important. DOC may be best known as a caretaker for our native plants and wildlife, but its staff also manage the largest heritage portfolio in the country—over 13,000 sites across Aotearoa.

"The strategy aims to shift DOC into a more proactive space so it can anticipate and plan for future changes; and create opportunities for visitors to support productive, sustainable and inclusive economies and enhance community wellbeing.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how DOC needs to be able to quickly adapt to fluctuating numbers and visitor patterns in the short-term. The long-term implications of COVID-19 are yet to be seen, but in responding to the crisis and supporting recovery, there is an opportunity to reimagine a better future for New Zealand tourism," Kiri Allan said.

The long-term goal is to build a system in which visitors contribute, directly or indirectly, to the conservation of New Zealand's natural and cultural heritage (in the way the current International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy contributes to the facilities, places and species that international visitors come here to enjoy).

"This contribution could be planting a tree; it could be checking a trapline, caring for huts and tracks, or in the form of a donation. It could be through 'voluntourism' initiatives such as Operation Tidy Fox," Kiri Allan said.

"The strategy—in line with the Conservation Act—is very clear: DOC's first priority is to protect the natural and cultural heritage it is charged with caring for on behalf of New Zealanders," Kiri Allan said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Governor of Japan's Shimane prefecture says torch relay should be reconsidered

The governor of Japans Shimane prefecture said on Wednesday that the Olympics torch relay should be reconsidered, adding that he was against the Games being held and worried about coronavirus infections....

Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis. I have tested positive for COVID19. Sympt...

DreamHost vs Bluehost: Which web host is the best?

Finding the right web host for your business site can be challenging as hundreds of companies offer similar services but with different approaches, packages and prices.There is no denying that BlueHost and Dreamhost are the two famous and r...

1 more arrested in Karnataka PSC exam leak case

One more person has been arrested from Belagavi for his alleged role in Karnataka Public Service Commission KPSC first-division assistant question paper leak case, said Karnataka Police on Wednesday. The police said that the arrested person...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021