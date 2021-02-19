Bengaluru is a preferred destination for property buyers. Top 3 reasons why you too must bag the deal now!

Here's your lifetime opportunity to own dream home of your choice, within your budget. Times Property Festival is here with the best bargains in top residential areas of Bengaluru from reputed builders. Choose flexible, affordable payment options and book soon... Great news for property buyers, the Union Budget 2021-2022 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February 2021 has boosted the buying sentiment in the real estate sector.

The Indian Government has ably given a boost to the housing sector to support home buyers. Additional deduction of interest amounting to Rs 1.5 Lakh for a loan taken to purchase an affordable house has been extended by one more year to 31st March 2022. Affordable housing projects can avail a tax holiday for one more year till March 31, 2022.

In short, homebuyers can now relax and buy their most aspirational property with utmost peace of mind. The government is in full support to help consumers and indeed, this makes for the right time to book your new home today! A DREAM HOME FOR ALL: In the post-Covid-19 months ahead, owning your own property, plot or house will be a priority for many Indian families. With limited income, monthly salary, and preserved resources, the time and location need to be just right for buying a good property that guarantees self-sufficiency of hyperlocal amenities and good connectivity to a place of work and leisure. Taking a cue, Times Property Festival has thoughtfully curated a bouquet of highly recommended choices of affordable property deals with maximized housing amenities in the beautiful green city of Bengaluru. Available for a limited time period, reputed builders are gladly offering their best options now exclusively through the Times Property Festival in Bengaluru. With such a robust line-up of leading builders, home buyers are happily lining up to book their flats in the city of Bengaluru or Bangalore in Karnataka. The options are well within the budget with excellent amenities in the housing complex as a delightful treat.

The web platform has outstanding ease of user-friendly features. You can easily browse at your own pace to understand the plethora of amenities provided, best plots, housing projects, accessibility, cost, loan availability option and RERA registration, OC status details. Share details and discuss with your family and friends about the ideal location for you. Invite your friends to book the flats in the same township and seek discounts together. LIMITED TIME OFFERS, EXCLUSIVELY FOR YOU THROUGH TIMES PROPERTY FESTIVAL:Every home buyer must look out for the following details that are clearly mentioned in the Times Property Festival website. When you choose the Bengaluru city top deals, make sure you pay close attention to these:1. Name of the builder and how reputed the builder is.

2. RERA registration number and Occupancy Certification (OC).

3. Floor rise cost and square feet area.

4. list of amenities included in the house cost.

5. Date of delivery and ready-to-move-in status.

6. Pre-EMI amount waiver and Rental Payback option.

7. Amount that you will save upon investing in the housing property or plot.

8. Dates of the ongoing offer on-site and your time slot of convenience to visit the show flat in person.

9. Details of early bird offers and the availability of premium deals for a limited time period.

10. Times Property Festival exclusive deals that suit your budget with property location advantage in Bengaluru. RIGHT TIME TO TAKE THE PLUNGE: Young professionals, business owners, couples, and families often seek house locations that are safe, well-connected to the airport, railway station, place of work, hospital, clubhouse, schools, and entertainment hubs, and of course, like to live amidst a patch of greenery. At the Times Property Festival, your chance to finally take the plunge and book a dream home, plot or simply opt for ready-to-move-in homes is here. With the Union Budget sanctions to help consumers further, make sure you avail yourself of your chance to own a home soon. PREMIUM PROPERTIES WITH BEST DEALS: The Times Property Festival is a popular choice with all segments including middle to high-income group families and working professionals who wish to have a dream home of their own. The property deals in Bengaluru are considered top-of-the-line and enjoy limited time period offers, exclusively through Times Property Festival only. Bringing much respite to builders and buyers both, the property deals are lucrative, affordable, and high-in-demand, making this the ideal time to invest in Bengaluru property deals.

