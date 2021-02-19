PM launches key power, urban projects in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation the 320 KVPugalur-Thrissur power transmission project, built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crore, to facilitate transfer of power from the western region and help meet the growth in load in Kerala.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stone for some key projects in power and urban sectors in poll-bound Kerala via video conference.

The projects inaugurated included the 50 MW KasaragodSolar Power Project, developed under the National Solar EnergyMission and the much-awaited 75 MLD (million litres per day)Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara near here under the AMRUTMission.

Modi also laid the foundation stones for the IntegratedCommand and Control Centre and Smart Roads Project, both in Thiruvanathapuram.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crore, the Pugalur (TamilNadu)-Thrissur (Kerala) power transmission project is a Voltage Source Converter (VSC) based High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Project and has India's first HVDC link featuring state-of-the-art VSC technology.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and R K Singh and state ministers attended the virtually organized function.