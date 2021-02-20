Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

Australian carer mothers orphaned kangaroos back to health Wearing pink surgical gloves, animal carer Christie Jarrett gently wraps the foot of an orphaned seven-month-old kangaroo with surgical tape at a facility set up at her rural home near the Australian city of Bathurst in New South Wales (NSW).

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:31 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Australian carer mothers orphaned kangaroos back to health

Wearing pink surgical gloves, animal carer Christie Jarrett gently wraps the foot of an orphaned seven-month-old kangaroo with surgical tape at a facility set up at her rural home near the Australian city of Bathurst in New South Wales (NSW). Attacked by crows after losing his mother, the joey, an eastern grey named Andy, now stays in a cloth pouch in Jarrett's home, where he will remain until he is strong enough to be released back into the plains. Landmark decision: Soviet secret policeman or medieval prince for Moscow statue?

Moscow residents are to be asked to resolve a politically sensitive riddle that has frustrated Russian authorities for three decades - what statue to erect on an empty spot where the likeness of an infamous Soviet secret policeman once stood. Voters will be asked if they want to reinstate the original statue of Felix Dzerzhinsky, one oft the defunct communist state's most feared secret policemen, three decades after it was torn down in the twilight of the Soviet Union. Shots bar: Israelis offered drinks on the house with their vaccine

An Israeli bar doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots. More than 43% percent of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the Health Ministry says. But officials worry that turnout may wane and hold back Israeli plans to begin reopening the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports world's first case of human infection with H5N8 bird flu

Russia has registered the first case of a strain of bird flu virus named AH5N8 being passed to humans from birds and has reported the matter to the World Health Organization WHO, Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor...

SAD demands cut in fuel prices

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Union government to reduce fuel prices immediately, saying the hike may have devastating impact on the countrys economy that is still recovering from the coronavirus crisis.The SAD also asked th...

Alpine skiing-Liensberger ends Shiffrin's reign with slalom gold

Austrias Katharina Liensberger won the womens slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrins bid for a record fifth successive title ended with bronze.World Cup overall leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia ...

Centre buys paddy worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr so far this season at MSP; 94 lakh farmers benefitted

The Centre has procured 651.07 lakh tonnes of paddy worth nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore, so far in this kharif marketing season at minimum support price MSP amid farmers protest at Delhi-borders against three new farm laws.The kharif marketing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021