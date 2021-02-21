Odd News Roundup: Australian carer mother orphaned kangaroos; Soviet secret policeman or medieval prince and more

Left Menu

21-02-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Australian carer mothers orphaned kangaroos back to health

Wearing pink surgical gloves, animal carer Christie Jarrett gently wraps the foot of an orphaned seven-month-old kangaroo with surgical tape at a facility set up at her rural home near the Australian city of Bathurst in New South Wales (NSW). Attacked by crows after losing his mother, the joey, an eastern grey named Andy, now stays in a cloth pouch in Jarrett's home, where he will remain until he is strong enough to be released back into the plains.

Landmark decision: Soviet secret policeman or medieval prince for Moscow statue?

Moscow residents are to be asked to resolve a politically sensitive riddle that has frustrated Russian authorities for three decades - what statue to erect on an empty spot where the likeness of an infamous Soviet secret policeman once stood. Voters will be asked if they want to reinstate the original statue of Felix Dzerzhinsky, one of the defunct communist state's most feared secret policemen, three decades after it was torn down in the twilight of the Soviet Union.

Shots bar: Israelis offered drinks on the house with their vaccine

An Israeli bar doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots. More than 43% percent of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the Health Ministry says. But officials worry that turnout may wane and hold back Israeli plans to begin reopening the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

