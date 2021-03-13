Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 00:22 IST
Rajasthan govt committed towards development of urban areas: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan government has not only amended laws but also tried to provide relief to people by making new policies as it is committed towards development of urban areas, the state's Urban Development Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal said on Friday.

The minister made the remarks while participating in a discussion during the ongoing budget session of the assembly. After a discussion, the House passed the demand for grant of over Rs 73 billion for city planning and urban development.

It was also decided that in Jaipur, J L N Road will be made traffic light-free while an underground parking will be constructed at Ramnivas Bagh to solve the problem of lack of parking space in the walled city.

