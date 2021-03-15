Jr engineer arrested while taking bribe: ACB

A junior engineer of the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday. The accused engineer Naveen Kumar Dua had demanded the bribe from a contractor to clear his bills against construction works, Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General B L Soni said.

After verification of the contract’s complaint against the engineer, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000, the ACB DG said.

Advertisement

A search of his residence in Alwar was also started, he said, adding the accused has been placed under arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)