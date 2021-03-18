Left Menu

New Delhi among smart cities that reported projects of installing 'smart nameplates': Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:28 IST
New Delhi Municipal Council and some other smart cities have reported projects related to the installation of ''smart nameplates'' and ''digital door numbers'' that may be utilised for the collection of property tax, licence fees and electricity and water bills, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on whether the government proposes to install a ''smart nameplate'' on every house of the smart cities, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said ''no''.

He said each ''smart city'' has formulated its own Smart City Proposal (SCP) on the basis of the needs and aspirations of its stakeholders, captured through an extensive process of citizen engagement.

Therefore, the projects selected by each smart city echo the needs of its local context, the minister said, adding that there is no standard template prescribed for the same at the national level.

''Some smart cities such as New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Ujjain and Sagar have reported projects related to installation of smart nameplates or digital door numbers (DDNs), which may be linked to collection of electricity and water bills, property tax, licence fees etc. and to integrate it with public and private service providers to improve service delivery such as ambulance, police, public grievances etc.,'' Puri said.

He also said the implementation of the Smart City Mission (SCM) at the city level is done by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with a 50:50 shareholding of the respective urban local body and the state government.

The smart cities are expected to complete their SCM projects within five years from the date of their selection, the minister added.

Under the project, the government has selected 100 smart cities.

According to the SCM website, the purpose of the project is to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by enabling local area development and harnessing technology, especially technology that leads to smart outcomes.

