2021 Call for Code Global Challenge invites innovators to combat climate change

To take on the climate threat, IBM has also joined forces with Heifer International and charity: water. By joining the IBM developer ecosystem and open source community, Heifer International will contribute its world-renowned expertise in mitigating hunger and poverty by investing in local farmers and their communities.

Updated: 22-03-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 11:33 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Tech giant IBM on Monday announced the launch of the fourth edition of the Call for Code Global Challenge, inviting global software developers and innovators to combat climate change with open source-powered technology.

Created by David Clark Cause and supported by IBM, United Nations Human Rights Office, and The Linux Foundation, Call for Code is a multi-year global initiative that aims to drive positive and long-lasting change across the world by utilizing the latest technologies including Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud, IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain, atmospheric data from IBM's Weather Company, and developer resources and APIs from partners like Intuit and New Relic.

The 2021 Call for Code Global Challenge is focused on three sub-themes including:

  • clean water and sanitation
  • zero hunger
  • responsible production and green consumption

The winning team will receive USD200K and solution deployment support through IBM and technology partners like The Linux Foundation. The first and second runners up will also get USD25K while the third and fourth runners up will receive USD10K.

Last year, Agrolly was the winner of the Call for Code Global Challenge. Developed by a group of Pace University students with diverse backgrounds and experience, the mobile application helps small farmers better understand what to plant, based on weather patterns and crop characteristics. Currently, more than 500 rural farmers across Brazil, India, and Mongolia are testing the solution and using it to fight the effects of climate change.

"We're excited to join IBM and the developer and open source communities in supporting these solutions that have the potential to increase access to water, food, and markets for millions of people around the world," said David Gill, Senior Director of Technology Innovation for Heifer International.

Videos

