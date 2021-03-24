IT application developed by CSIR could not be utilised to its full potential, points out CAG

IT application system 'OneCSIR' developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research could not be utilised to its full potential due to non-availability of some of the modules which led to non-implementation of several processes in the system, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report said.

The proposed objective of the project was transformation of CSIR as a learning organisation leveraging continuous improvement, facilitated by the NAUTICAL (Novel Assessment Units for Training, Innovation, Capacity Augmentation and Learning) units at CSIR headquarters, and its laboratories.

The CSIR in June 2009 decided to computerise processes at its headquarters in Delhi and 38 National Institutes/Laboratories and six units. The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution was divided into six modules and six different consultants were hired (January-March 2010) for the design, development and implementation of each module, with a view to completing the work by March 2010.

The warranty period of the project was 12 months followed by Maintenance Service Support (MSS) for four years.

A budget allocation of Rs 12.51 crore was approved for the project and the ERP software architecture was developed on the .Net (dot net) 4.0 platform as its front end and SQL server as the back end.

The portal was developed for enterprise learning, training, competency development, and as a digital repository for publications, dissemination of knowledge and practices for organisational learning.

The modules on training programme, assessment and newsletter were developed but not utilised.

The CSIR in November 2020 had stated that the e-learning module was used in its Human Resource Development Centre, Ghaziabad, for in-house training. The CSIR added that more steps will be taken to put this module into use.

The CAG observed that the CSIR did not formulate an IT policy for its IT environment, including the ERP system, to direct its actions and efforts.

The management did not customise all the features in the ERP system.

''There was no business continuity plan and additional data recovery infrastructure was not set up, as envisaged. Non-availability of some modules led to non-implementation of several processes in the system,'' the CAG said.

Lack of input controls and validation checks made the database incomplete and unreliable, it added.

''Many important modules remained non-functional. As a result, there was continued dependence on manual operations,'' the auditor said.

''The proposed objective of this (project) was to facilitate the transformation of CSIR as a learning organisation leveraging continuous improvement facilitated by the NAUTICAL (Novel Assessment Units for Training, Innovation, Capacity Augmentation and Learning) units at CSIR headquarters, and its laboratories by developing e-Learning module could not be achieved,'' it said.

Thus, the system could not be utilised to its full potential due to infirmities in design, lack of comprehensive planning and deficient implementation, which is not expected from a premier scientific organisation like CSIR, the CAG said.

It said the CSIR needs to take immediate action to resolve the issues in the application and to develop a robust and reliable system that fulfils the objective of ensuring effectiveness of operations and transparency through electronic governance.

