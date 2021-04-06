Left Menu

Hardeep Puri inaugurates flyover in Narela

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri virtually inaugurated a flyover at Narela in north Delhi on Tuesday.The flyover is in sync with the plan to decongest Delhi and put special emphasis on the development of Narela, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs MoHUA said.The overbridge will provide smooth connectivity between the densely-populated Narela and Bawana, which are upcoming residential, as well as industrial hubs in northwest Delhi, it said.The railway crossing used to act as a bottleneck in the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:44 IST
Hardeep Puri inaugurates flyover in Narela
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri virtually inaugurated a flyover at Narela in north Delhi on Tuesday.

The flyover is in sync with the plan to decongest Delhi and ''put special emphasis on the development of Narela'', the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said.

The overbridge will provide smooth connectivity between the densely-populated Narela and Bawana, which are upcoming residential, as well as industrial hubs in northwest Delhi, it said.

The railway crossing used to act as a bottleneck in the area. Over 150 trains pass through this busy crossing everyday, leaving very little time for opening of the gate. About 80,000 cars ply through the site daily, making it one of the busiest railway crossings, it said.

The length of the flyover is 1,680 metres and built at a cost of Rs 389 crore, with 80 per cent of the funding from the Urban Development Fund and 20 per cent by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The overbridge has two separate carriageways of 25.5 metres each, consisting of three lane carriageways, a dedicated bus lane, cycle track, utility corridor and footpath.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal and North West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans, MoHUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and DDA vice chairperson Anurag Jain were also present in the event. PTI MAH HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

RSS, BJP may also 'adopt' Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at the BJP and the RSS on Tuesday, saying if needed, they would adopt former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.Addressing a ceremony after unveiling a ...

Rugby-Scotland’s Wright out of Women’s Six Nations after red card

Scotland hooker Molly Wright has been ruled out of the remainder of the Womens Six Nations after receiving a three-match ban for a dangerous high tackle on Englands Vickii Cornborough in the 52-10 defeat in Doncaster on Saturday.New Zealand...

Canada's move away from fossil fuels threatens 450,000 jobs

By Jack Graham TORONTO, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - T hree-quarters of Canadas oil and gas sector workers - 450,000 people - could lose their jobs by 2050, economists said on Tuesday, urging action to ensure they find other types o...

Oxford pauses COVID-19 vaccine study in kids, awaits more data on blood clot issues

The University of Oxford said on Tuesday it had paused a small UK trial testing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children and teenagers, as it waits for more data on rare blood clotting issues in adults who received...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021