Left Menu

Electric trucks may soon challenge diesel if charging hurdle cleared, study shows

A green shift in the transport sector, which generates roughly a quarter of global carbon dioxide emissions, is seen as important to help align with globally agreed climate goals. Battery-powered trucks have often been dismissed as too costly to replace diesel trucks in many capacities, with batteries too heavy for long-haul freight.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:30 IST
Electric trucks may soon challenge diesel if charging hurdle cleared, study shows
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Electric heavy trucks will soon be able to compete economically with diesel trucks as battery technology rapidly improves, a study by Sweden-based think tank the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) showed on Thursday. A green shift in the transport sector, which generates roughly a quarter of global carbon dioxide emissions, is seen as important to help align with globally agreed climate goals.

Battery-powered trucks have often been dismissed as too costly to replace diesel trucks in many capacities, with batteries too heavy for long-haul freight. But researchers at SEI said a tipping point was now in sight.

"Battery technology is very close to a threshold that makes electric trucks feasible and economically competitive. All that is missing is one companion component: fast charging," said Bjorn Nykvist, senior researcher at SEI. The study, which evaluated costs, energy use, and battery pack weight, showed that the availability of fast, high-capacity charging was key, as that meant truck batteries could be kept relatively small and light.

This should be an incentive to the private sector and policy makers to focus on making charging infrastructure more available, said co-author Olle Olsson. "In many settings, electric freight trucks can play an important role in reducing emissions from heavy transport," he said.

Research by Capgemini Invent, part of Capgemini Group, recently showed that electric trucks are among 55 clean technologies that can help the European Union reach its goal of climate neutrality by mid-century. General Motors Co and electric truck startup Nikola Corp said last year they would join forces to build electric pickup trucks and fuel cell commercial trucks to take on Tesla Inc.

Volvo Trucks, Sweden's AB Volvo's main truck brand, aims to sell a complete range of electric, heavy-duty trucks in Europe starting this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Petrobras natural gas hikes seen enduring even as shares dip

Petroleo Brasileiro SA is unlikely to be able to back away from a 39 hike in natural gas prices slammed by Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro, sources close to the company said, pointing to the durability of existing contracts with distributo...

Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, U.S. says

Russia has more troops on Ukraines eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and backed separatist territory seizures, and the United States is concerned by growing Russian aggressions, the White House said on Thurs...

Egypt to produce up to 80 mln Sinovac vaccine doses annually- minister

Egypt has agreed with Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine domestically, and could produce up to 80 million doses a year, the health ministry said on Thursday.The agreement could provide a major boost to vaccinatio...

Proud of Modi govt: J&K BJP president on release of CoBRA commando

Expressing happiness over the safe release of CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas by Naxals, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday said they were proud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which would root o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021