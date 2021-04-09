Left Menu

Six takeaways from the Biden budget proposal

It increases federal discretionary spending by 8.4% compared to 2021 levels, excluding emergency funding, to $1.52 trillion, with a focus on health, education and climate. The budget also allocates $6.5 billion for a new research agency to direct federal funding to diabetes, Alzheimer's and cancer research, and $10.7 billion to research and prevent opioid addiction, representing a nearly $4 billion increase from last year. * IMPOVERISHED SCHOOLS.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:52 IST
Six takeaways from the Biden budget proposal

Here are six takeaways from U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed federal budget, released on Friday: * HEADLINE NUMBERS. It increases federal discretionary spending by 8.4% compared to 2021 levels, excluding emergency funding, to $1.52 trillion, with a focus on health, education and climate. About two-thirds of the massive budget is "mandatory" spending for benefits like Social Security and Medicare.

* MILITARY AND DEFENSE SPENDING. Making up about half of the U.S. discretionary budget, this would increase by 1.7% to $753 billion. The increase is likely to upset progressives, who pushed for cuts to the never-audited Department of Defense to fuel other policy priorities. Because it is lower than former President Donald Trump's 2022 projections, it may also anger Republican defense hawks pushing for more spending. * HEALTH AND MEDICAL RESEARCH. The budget includes $8.7 billion in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, representing what the White House says is the largest increase in two decades. The CDC has suffered from a decade of declining funding, and the agency's muddled response to the coronavirus pandemic may have contributed to the spread of the disease, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-cdc-response-speci/special-report-how-u-s-cdc-missed-chances-to-spot-covids-silent-spread-idUSKBN29R1E7. The budget also allocates $6.5 billion for a new research agency to direct federal funding to diabetes, Alzheimer's and cancer research, and $10.7 billion to research and prevent opioid addiction, representing a nearly $4 billion increase from last year.

* IMPOVERISHED SCHOOLS. The budget allocates a record $20 billion increase to impoverished public schools that are part of the "Title One" program, part of a Biden pledge to address education inequality. * CLIMATE. The proposal includes budget boosts of about 20% for the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Science Foundation over last year's enacted levels. A total $14 billion boost on climate spending is expected to go a long way toward reversing Trump's slashing of regulations on fossil fuel producers such as rules on methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and provides $1.2 billion for the international Green Climate Fund as part of Biden's re-entry into the Paris Agreement on climate change.

* TRANSIT. The administration is proposing $600 million to buy electric vehicles for government agencies and charging stations, including for the U.S. Postal Service and $8 billion for the Energy Department to invest in clean energy technologies, up 27% over the prior year's funding. It would also boost U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak funding by 35%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-to...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit records; earnings season jitters cap gains

The SP 500 and the Dow climbed to record highs on Friday, buoyed in part by gains in growth stocks, but gains were muted ahead of the start of quarterly earnings season next week.Growth names have found their footing over the past two weeks...

World Bank says to commit $2 bln to vaccines in developing countries by end-April

The World Bank Group will have committed 2 billion in financing by the end of April for COVID-19 vaccine purchases, development and manufacturing in some 40 developing countries, countries on this effort, World Bank Managing Director of Ope...

Pakistan says bodies found of 16 miners missing since 2011

Pakistani police said they found a mass grave on Friday containing the bodies of 16 coal miners who went missing in the countrys northwest a decade ago and were believed abducted by militants. The miners went missing in 2011 while on their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021