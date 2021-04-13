Left Menu

At 40.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day so far this month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:47 IST
At 40.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day so far this month
Representative image

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 19.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, it said.

The mercury is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius for the next two days. Thereafter, cloudy skies are likely to bring it down by two to three notches.

IMD officials said a heatwave is not predicted in Delhi for another week.

A heatwave is declared in plains when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

President Biden, Obama to appear on NBC's vaccination special

U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will now be a part of NBCs Roll Up Your Sleeves, a COVID-19 vaccination awareness program, Comcast Corps NBC said on Tuesday. The hour-long special, created by media company ATTN, w...

US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by 9/11

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he has planned to have all American troops out of war-torn Afghanistan by September 11 this year, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on the twin-towers in New York.The President is ...

COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity to reshape world order, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity to reshape the world order, and suggested that systems should be created that can address the problems of today and challenges of tomorrow....

DMX's family shuts down fundraising rumours on his funeral

Shutting down all rumours that have been doing the rounds claiming DMXs family is running campaigns to raise funds for his funeral, an official statement by the late stars members has been released that says it is completely bogus and not c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021