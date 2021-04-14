Left Menu

Science News Roundup: UAE partners with Japan's ispace to send rover and Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response

This is what a spiderweb sounds like. Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response; antibody treatments ineffective vs Brazil variant The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:28 IST
Science News Roundup: UAE partners with Japan's ispace to send rover and Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

UAE partners with Japan's ispace to send rover to the moon in 2022

Lunar exploration company ispace will transport a United Arab Emirates rover to the moon in 2022, the company said on Wednesday, as the UAE pushes for rapid expansion in the space exploration business to diversify its economy. The UAE is using its space programme to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.

Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear?

It is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.

Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response; antibody treatments ineffective vs Brazil variant

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Autoimmune disease treatments may reduce vaccine responses

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India has operationalised over 75,500 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres so far: Govt

India has operationalised 75,532 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres so far despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is on track to functionalise 1.5 lakh HWCs by December 2022, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.Vardhan...

Coinbase heads for $89 bln valuation in Nasdaq debut

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc were set to jump 36 above their reference price in the cryptocurrency exchanges market debut on Wednesday, the latest sign of the surge in interest and trading in bitcoin and other digital currencies.At 1012 a....

EU drug regulator to issue view on J&J vaccine next week

Europes drug regulator said on Wednesday it planned to issue a recommendation on Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine next week, but that it continued to believe the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of side effects. The European Medi...

PE investment in real estate rises 19% in FY21 despite pandemic: Anarock

Private equity investment in real estate rose 19 per cent last fiscal year to USD 6.27 billion despite the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by increased interest from foreign investors, according to property consultant Anarock. Anarock Capital in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021