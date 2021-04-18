Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes southern iran, no casualties reported - TV

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes southern iran, no casualties reported - TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-04-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 12:33 IST
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Sunday struck Iran's southern province of Bushehr, which is home to a nuclear power plant, state television reported, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
"There are no reports of damages yet," state TV reported. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by David Clarke)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
