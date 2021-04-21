China's Xi to participate in Biden's climate summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in President Joe Bidens climate summit this week, the government announced Wednesday.Xi will participate in the online event by video link from Beijing and deliver an important speech, the official Xinhua News Agency said.China and the United States are the biggest emitters of climate-changing carbon pollution.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:08 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in President Joe Biden's climate summit this week, the government announced Wednesday.
Xi will participate in the online event by video link from Beijing and "deliver an important speech,'' the official Xinhua News Agency said.
China and the United States are the biggest emitters of climate-changing carbon pollution. Xi said in December that China's emissions would fall by 65% from 2005 levels by 2030. Wednesday's announcement gave no indication whether Xi might make additional commitments at this week's meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Beijing
- China
- Xinhua News Agency
- Xi Jinping
- United States
- Chinese
ALSO READ
China says carrier group exercising near Taiwan, drills will become regular
China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 32 a day earlier
Japan urges China to take concrete action on Uighur issue
China says carrier group exercising near Taiwan, drills will become regular
China says carrier group exercising near Taiwan, drills will become regular