Odd News Roundup: D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' to promote vaccines

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' to promote vaccines

Josh Miller walked away from the U.S. capital's convention center on Tuesday with a COVID-19 vaccination and a joint. He was among the Washingtonians who took advantage of "Joints for Jabs," a weed giveaway by a local advocacy organization to encourage residents to get vaccinated and lobby their council members to reform the city's marijuana laws.

