Odd News Roundup: D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' to promote vaccines

D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' to promote vaccines

Josh Miller walked away from the U.S. capital's convention center on Tuesday with a COVID-19 vaccination and a joint. He was among the Washingtonians who took advantage of "Joints for Jabs," a weed giveaway by a local advocacy organization to encourage residents to get vaccinated and lobby their council members to reform the city's marijuana laws.

