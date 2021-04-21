Odd News Roundup: D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' to promote vaccines

Odd News Roundup: D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' to promote vaccinesDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' to promote vaccines
Josh Miller walked away from the U.S. capital's convention center on Tuesday with a COVID-19 vaccination and a joint. He was among the Washingtonians who took advantage of "Joints for Jabs," a weed giveaway by a local advocacy organization to encourage residents to get vaccinated and lobby their council members to reform the city's marijuana laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.