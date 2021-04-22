Britain apologises for failure to properly commemorate Black and Asian troops
"On behalf of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and the government both of the time and today, I want to apologize for the failures to live up to their founding principles all those years ago, and express deep regret that it has taken so long to rectify," Wallace said.Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:23 IST
Britain on Thursday apologized for failing to properly commemorate as many as 350,000 Black and Asian service personnel who died fighting for the British empire. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) issued an apology after an inquiry it commissioned found hundreds of thousands of mostly African and Middle Eastern casualties from World War One were not commemorated by name, or at all.
"There can be no doubt: prejudice played a part in some of the commission's decisions," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told parliament. "On behalf of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and the government both of the time and today, I want to apologize for the failures to live up to their founding principles all those years ago, and express deep regret that it has taken so long to rectify," Wallace said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Wallace
- African
- British
- World War One
- Ben Wallace
- Middle Eastern
- Britain
- Asian
ALSO READ
Around 90% of Polish COVID-19 cases are British variant, says minister
British midcaps at record highs on recovery optimism; weaker pound lifts FTSE 100
Man accused of raping British woman in Goa held in Karnataka
British-Pakistani terrorist Omar Sheikh shifted from Karachi to Lahore jail
British American Tobacco weighs on FTSE 100; PageGroup shines