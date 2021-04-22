Left Menu

Britain apologises for failure to properly commemorate Black and Asian troops

"On behalf of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and the government both of the time and today, I want to apologize for the failures to live up to their founding principles all those years ago, and express deep regret that it has taken so long to rectify," Wallace said.

Britain on Thursday apologized for failing to properly commemorate as many as 350,000 Black and Asian service personnel who died fighting for the British empire. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) issued an apology after an inquiry it commissioned found hundreds of thousands of mostly African and Middle Eastern casualties from World War One were not commemorated by name, or at all.

