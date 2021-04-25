Left Menu

Recurrence of COVID in March could be due to lack of antibodies in seropositive people: CSIR survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 16:26 IST
Recurrence of COVID in March could be due to lack of antibodies in seropositive people: CSIR survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The recurrence of coronavirus outbreak in March could have been due to lack of ''meaningful antibodies'' in seropositive people after a peak in September last year, suggests a survey by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The CSIR conducted a serosurvey on 10,427 people comprising the staff members of its 40 laboratories, including contractual employees, and their family members from 17 states and two union territories. In 10,427 people, the average seropositivity was 10.14 percent.

The survey suggested that the neutralizing antibodies declined significantly after five-six months, making people prone to reinfections.

The coronavirus cases in the country peaked in September 2020 and there was a nationwide decline of new cases starting in October, said Shantanu Sengupta, one of the lead authors of the paper.

''Our data shows that while anti-NC (nucleocapsid) antibodies provide long-lasting evidence of viral exposure or infection, about 20 percent of seropositive individuals lack meaningful neutralization activity after 5-6 months. ''Using more stringent measures (more than 30 percent inhibition of surrogate receptor-spike protein binding), the loss of neutralization may be even higher. We speculate that this may be related to the recurrence of outbreaks in March 2021 after the peak in September 2020,'' the paper said.

India is currently witnessing a massive surge in infections with logging a daily case count of over 3,00,000 on four consecutive days.

According to the paper, the aggregate sero-positivity of 10.14 percent in its multi-center study suggests India had a large pool of recovered immune subjects by September 2020, especially amongst its high contact workers and people using public transport, leading to a decline in new infections.

''However, the duration of such immunity may not be sufficient to prevent future outbreaks, even in highly affected regions," the paper said.

States like Maharashtra have witnessed an explosion of cases since March.

''The present study, which recruited subjects from 24 cities in India, provides an important and timely snapshot of the spread of SARS CoV2 pandemic across India shortly before the peak of new cases. It confirms that by September 2020, a large pool of recovered Indians with at least partial immunity existed," the paper said.

Between its study and the other national sero-survey at the same time, more than a hundred million Indians were likely to belong to this category, it estimated.

The study said the fraction of such recovered people was more than double amongst those performing high-contact jobs and using public transport. Thus, in combination with a strong emphasis on masking and distancing, new cases started declining soon after this sero-survey which started in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Google tests new Android feature 'Guacamole'

Tech giant Google seems to be testing a new feature Guacamole that would let its users stop alarms and answer calls in Android phone simply by saying stop with the users not needing to pick up your phone or even say Hey Google. The Verge qu...

SL vs Ban: Batsmen dominate as first Test ends in draw

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended in a draw after the last session of the game was washed out due to rain on Sunday. Bangladesh picked up five wickets in the morning session of Day Five as Sri Lanka declared their inning...

Soccer-Irish PM says UEFA 'out of order' with Euro 2020 spectator demands

UEFA is out of order in demanding fans be present during Euro 2020 games considering COVID-19 infection levels, Irelands Prime Minister said on Sunday, days after the country was stripped of four matches for refusing to guarantee attendance...

Fashion company Richemont confirms death of designer Alber Elbaz from COVID-19

Luxury fashion company Richemont on Sunday confirmed the death of designer Alber Elbaz, saying the former creative director at French fashion house Lanvin had died from COVID-19.Among Elbazs creations were the dress worn by Meryl Streep whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021