Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes India's Assam - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Assam, India, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several north eastern parts of India forcing people to run out of their homes, according to a Reuters witness. India's National Disaster Management Agency is assessing immediate reports of destruction and casualties reported after the quake, said an official at the agency who asked to remain unidentified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)