4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Tezpur

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Assam's Tezpur district on Sunday afternoon, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

ANI | Tezpur (Assam) | Updated: 30-05-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 14:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Assam's Tezpur district on Sunday afternoon, as per the National Centre for Seismology. The quake occurred at 14:23:06 IST and at a depth 16 kilometres, as per the NCS.

In a tweet by the NCS, it read, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-05-2021, 14:23:06 IST, Lat: 26.69 and Long: 92.39, Depth: 16 Km ,Location: 40km W of Tezpur, Assam, India." More details are awaited.

On May 19, a 3.2 magnitude quake had hit Assam's Kamrup area. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on:19-05-2021, 17:55:49 IST, Lat:26.22 N and Long: 91.47 E, Depth: 30 Km, Region: Kamrup, Assam," NCS had tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

