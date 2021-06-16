Magnitude 6.1 quake hits near Indonesia's Mollucas islands
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-06-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 10:32 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Indonesia's Mollucas islands on Wednesday, Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG said.
The quake, which struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), had no potential to trigger a tsunami, the agency said.
