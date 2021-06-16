Left Menu

Magnitude 6.1 quake hits near Indonesia's Mollucas islands

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-06-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 10:32 IST
Magnitude 6.1 quake hits near Indonesia's Mollucas islands
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Indonesia's Mollucas islands on Wednesday, Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG said.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), had no potential to trigger a tsunami, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

