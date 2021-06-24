Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation Ramps up In-House Oxygen Generation Capacity

The deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the gaps in India's healthcare infrastructure and the need for the development of on-site medical oxygen infrastructure for hospitals.

Accordingly, the finance ministry enhanced the ambit of the ECLGS credit scheme. They have offered to provide a 100% guarantee cover for loans up to Rs. 2.00 Crores for setting up on-site oxygen generation plants for healthcare facilities. Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation (JDMEHF), an educational society, founded by Late Shri Ajit Singh Jassar in 1997, runs a stream of courses in medical and technical education and provides healthcare services on a charitable basis in Modi Nagar and surrounding rural pockets of the Baghpat district.

JDMEHF has requisitioned the construction of a gas plant as well as an on-site heavy-duty oxygen plant with a full piping infrastructure network enabling a seamless connection and delivery to its 300 bedded hospital. The group is also investing in building a fleet of mobile dental vans as well as acquiring refurbished ambulances from Tata Motors re-outfitted for transporting patients with moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19.

"This move will ensure that we can avoid dependence on oxygen cylinders for our supply chain, and ensure self-sufficiency. This allows us to provide the highest quality of care to our patients and our community," said Dr. SmitiKlaire, CEO of the Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation. "We are in the process of developing an integrated specialized healthcare campus equipped with complete infrastructure for vaccination, testing, treatment, and post-infection care of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases," added Mrs. Sarabjit Kaur Jassar, Chairperson of the JDMEHF charitable society.

The group with its focus on medical education is set to avail the said facility from its primary lender. Among the society's core objectives is providing affordable clinical care for the population in the rural belt of Western UP. The campus offers a complete portfolio of medical services from dental to ayurvedic and medical treatment - all on a single integrated campus of 75 acres in Modinagar.

RhitikJassar, COO of the Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation stated, that the group has tremendous built-up capacity available and that they intend to leverage their physical infrastructure to grow the healthcare revenues of the group in an exponential manner in the coming three years. He added that "the initiative of an on-site oxygen generation plant and a retrofitted ambulance providing High Flo oxygen is a bold but necessary investment in a small city like ours. This will greatly aid in limiting the adverse impact of COVID in case of a potential third wave."

