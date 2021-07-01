Left Menu

Ireland declines to back OECD corporate tax agreement due to rate

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who is negotiating on behalf of Ireland, said that Ireland broadly supported the deal and would continue to engage with it. "I was not in a position to join the consensus on the agreement and specifically a global minimum effective tax rate of ‘at least 15%’ today," Donohoe said in a statement.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:53 IST
Ireland declines to back OECD corporate tax agreement due to rate
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland on Thursday declined to sign a statement backed by 130 of 139 countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals due to a proposed minimum rate of at least 15%, the finance ministry said.

A statement by the 130 countries at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development backed plans for a tax rate of at least 15% and taxing more of the profits of the biggest multinationals in countries where the profits are earned. Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who is negotiating on behalf of Ireland, said that Ireland broadly supported the deal and would continue to engage with it.

"I was not in a position to join the consensus on the agreement and specifically a global minimum effective tax rate of 'at least 15%' today," Donohoe said in a statement. "I have expressed Ireland's reservation, but remain committed to the process and aim to find an outcome that Ireland can yet support."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021