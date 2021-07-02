Left Menu

More dead, including 7-year-old, found in ruins of Florida collapse

No one has been pulled alive from the debris since the initial hours after the 12-floor Champlain Towers South condo partially caved early on June 24 as residents slept. Authorities had halted the rescue and recovery effort early Thursday for fear that a section of the high-rise tower still standing might topple onto search crews in the debris field.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 21:31 IST
More dead, including 7-year-old, found in ruins of Florida collapse

The death toll from last week's condominium collapse in Florida rose on Friday to 20 after search-and-rescue crews found two more bodies, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter. The grim, painstaking search for victims in the rubble, which was suspended for most of Thursday over safety concerns, proceeded on Friday with greater caution and a watchful eye on a hurricane that could strike Florida within days.

There are 128 people still missing and feared buried beneath tons of pulverized concrete, twisted metal and splintered lumber as the search stretched into its ninth day. The young girl was the third child to be recovered from the collapse site.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the discovery was especially difficult for rescuers, who have mounted an unprecedented around-the-clock effort to search for survivors even as hopes have grown increasingly dim. No one has been pulled alive from the debris since the initial hours after the 12-floor Champlain Towers South condo partially caved early on June 24 as residents slept.

Authorities had halted the rescue and recovery effort early Thursday for fear that a section of the high-rise tower still standing might topple onto search crews in the debris field. But the operation was restarted about 15 hours later when it was deemed safe, though with a new set of precautions in place, Miami-Dade County Fire and Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky told reporters Thursday evening.

Under the new search plan, teams would confine their work for now to just three of nine grids demarcated in the ruins of the 12-floor Champlain Towers South condo, Cominsky said. Authorities were eager to make as much progress as possible before the expected arrival of Elsa, which strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2021 season on Friday as it threatened the Caribbean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021