Left Menu

BMC wants to widen road touching Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:40 IST
BMC wants to widen road touching Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the Mumbai Suburban Collector to demarcate the portion of a road touching actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Prateeksha bungalow in posh Juhu area here, for widening work aimed at easing traffic woes.

The BMC in May sent a letter to the Mumbai Suburban District Collector asking him to undertake “appropriate action on measurement and demarcation” of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg, on which the actor’s bungalow is located.

Congress corporator Tulip Miranda said the BMC notified Bachchan in 2017 along with seven other property owners, which include filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, about the widening work of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg.

While the wall of the plot adjoining Bachchan’s bungalow was demolished, Bachchan’s bungalow was left untouched, the corporator said, bemoaning the “VIP treatment” accorded to the veteran actor.

Interestingly, the BMC letter dated May 22, 2021 to the Suburban District Collector mentions that Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been repeatedly asking for this road widening work to be expedited.

“If this road is widened, it will help ease the traffic congestion there and provide relief to the people,” the BMC letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021