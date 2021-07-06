Left Menu

Rescuers resume search for 24 missing in Japan landslides

Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of 24 people still missing on Tuesday after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city of Atami three days ago, killing four people.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-07-2021 07:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 07:07 IST
Rescuers resume search for 24 missing in Japan landslides
  • Country:
  • Japan

Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of 24 people still missing on Tuesday after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city of Atami three days ago, killing four people. Police, fire fighters and military personnel resumed rescue operation, suspended for the night on Monday, at around 6:00 a.m. (2100 GMT Monday).

The landslides occured around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, and time is running out for any survivors trapped beneath the rubble. "We have not yet received any new information on survivors ... People in the field are working hard in their search and rescue operation," Atami city spokesperson Hiroki Onuma told Reuters.

The operation heavily depends on rescuers working with their hands, the use of heavy machinery deemed too dangerous for any survivors who may be alive under mud. Atami, with a population of 36,000, is 90 km (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo and famous for a hot springs resort.

The landslides are a reminder of the natural disasters - including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami - that afflict Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics starting July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
Nokia launches world's first live 5G SA 700MHz service with TPG Telecom

Nokia launches world's first live 5G SA 700MHz service with TPG Telecom

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021