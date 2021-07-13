Send proposal for Aurangabad safari park land: Maha CM to officials

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed Aurangabad authorities to send a complete proposal for additional land and funds for a safari park proposed to be set up in Mitimata area here, an official said on Tuesday.

The CM interacted online with Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, forest department officials and elected representatives during the day, he added.

Advertisement

The safari park is coming up on a 40-hectare plot but requires more space as per Zoo Authority of India guidelines, the official said.

The city has a zoo on 14 acres of land and it houses nearly a dozen tigers, apart from peacocks, bear, leopard, crocodiles, deer among other species.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)