Send proposal for Aurangabad safari park land: Maha CM to officials

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:00 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed Aurangabad authorities to send a complete proposal for additional land and funds for a safari park proposed to be set up in Mitimata area here, an official said on Tuesday.

The CM interacted online with Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, forest department officials and elected representatives during the day, he added.

The safari park is coming up on a 40-hectare plot but requires more space as per Zoo Authority of India guidelines, the official said.

The city has a zoo on 14 acres of land and it houses nearly a dozen tigers, apart from peacocks, bear, leopard, crocodiles, deer among other species.

