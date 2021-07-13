Tech for mitigation of airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2 to be installed in Parliament: S&T min

A UV-C disinfection technology meant for mitigation of airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2 will be installed in the Central Hall, Lok Sabha Chamber and Committee Rooms 62 and 63 during the monsoon session of Parliament, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

The technology has been developed by the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), affiliated to the Union Ministry of Science & Technology, an official statement said.

''The minister later informed that, to begin with, the technology meant for mitigation of airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2 will be installed in the Central Hall, Lok Sabha Chamber and Committee Rooms 62 and 63,'' it said.

Singh, however, cautioned that even after installation of this disinfection technology, everybody is advised to strictly adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour, including use of face mask, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowds.

The UV-C air duct disinfection system can be used in auditoriums, large conference rooms, classrooms and malls among others as its provides a relatively safer environment for indoor activities in the current pandemic. It can also be used in buildings and transport vehicles.

The UV-C deactivates viruses, bacteria, fungus and other bio-aerosols with appropriate dosages using 254nm UV light. Use of UV-C may also help in ameliorating the fungal infections being witnessed during the current wave of the pandemic, the statement said.

Addressing a semi-virtual conference of scientists from across the country at the CSIR headquarters here, Singh said inter-ministerial formal arrangements for better coordination is needed to further step up efficiency of different departments.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is particularly keen about this initiative, Singh urged the officials to explore the feasibility for the same without delay, the statement added.

Urging the CSIR to preserve and showcase its achievements over the decades, Singh said the feasibility of setting up a museum in the national capital needs to be explored.

