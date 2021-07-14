Left Menu

Maha: Three injured as slab of building collapses

At least three persons, including a seven-year-old girl, were injured when the slab of their flat collapsed in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said on Wednesday. The injured persons are residents of a ground floor flat.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-07-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 09:29 IST
Maha: Three injured as slab of building collapses
  • Country:
  • India

At least three persons, including a seven-year-old girl, were injured when the slab of their flat collapsed in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at a ground plus five-storey building located in Camp no 2 near a temple, a senior official said. ''The slab collapsed when the building repair work was underway. The injured persons are residents of a ground floor flat. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are out of danger,'' Thane Municipal Corporation Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam told reporters. He said a relief and rescue operation was carried out by firemen and RDMC personnel. The building is evacuated by civic authorities. PTI COR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021