Maha: Three injured as slab of building collapses

At least three persons, including a seven-year-old girl, were injured when the slab of their flat collapsed in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at a ground plus five-storey building located in Camp no 2 near a temple, a senior official said. ''The slab collapsed when the building repair work was underway. The injured persons are residents of a ground floor flat. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are out of danger,'' Thane Municipal Corporation Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam told reporters. He said a relief and rescue operation was carried out by firemen and RDMC personnel. The building is evacuated by civic authorities. PTI COR NSK NSK

