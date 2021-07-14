COVID 19 : "Why the Lab Theory is Bogus !"

There has been considerable debate over the origin of COVID19. Valuable time has been spent on procrastinating whether it is from a Lab. It is not. In ''COVID19: Not from a Lab, Animal Virus Again'' & ''Why Bat Coronaviruses are necessary'', I made several arguments on why the Virus is from an Animal Host, much Like SAR-COV & MERS-COV. Further: 1. Foremost, is reputed Science writer, Nicholas Wade, Scientists from the elite Scripps Institute (US): ''The Virus must have arisen by natural selection, not manipulation''. World Class Scripps Biologist Anderson concludes, that the SARS2 Spike Protein is not of the calculated best design, and hence it ''cannot be manipulated''. Andersen argues in a superb article in ''Nature Medicine'', that IF it was from a Lab, they would have calculated the best possible fit between the Human ACE2 receptor & the Spike Protein with which the virus latches onto it. Then they would design the spike protein accordingly by ''selecting the correct string of amino acids that compose it'', which is not the case. Hence, not of the calculated best design. Hence it ''cannot be manipulated''. Manipulation of the SARS2 virus would have used any of those known backbones, and since SARS2 is not derived from any of them, therefore, it was not manipulated. Hence, not from a Lab! 2. I draw on Highly Rated Scripps Biologist, Anderson in ''The proximal origin of SARS-CoV2'' where he states, ''Our analysis clearly shows that SARS-COV2'' is NOT a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus. While the analysis above suggests that SARS- COV2 may bind human ACE2 with high affinity, computational analysis predicts that the interactive is not identical and that the RBD sequence is different from those shown in SARS-COV to be optimal for receptor binding.'' Thus the high-affinity binding of the SARS-COV2 spike protein to Human ACE2 is most likely from natural selection. He concludes:'' It is IMPROBABLE that SARS-COV2 emerged through laboratory manipulation of a related SARS- COV like Coronavirus. This is evidence from probably the #1 Computational Biologist in the World, that the Virus has come from ''Natural selection'', and not from a Laboratory like WIV ! 3. Symptoms being suffered as a result of COVID19 (SARS- COV2) are identical to those as in SARS-COV (2002, Guandong, Human Consumption of Bat infected Civets) and during MERS-COV (2012, Middle East, Human Consumption of Bat infected Camel). Human Consumption of Different Animal. Same result. Virus follows a path of [(Animal-Human) + (Human-Human Transmission) raise to N], where N is the no of Human Being affected. Asian Flu, N= 2million, COVID19 : N > 4million.

4. Pune Scientists: Dr. Rahalkar & Dr. Bahulikar in ''COVID Origins'', The Times of India, June 6 argued on a Lab Theory based on 6 miners in the Mojiang mineshaft who had contracted interstitial pneumonia on exposure to Bat feces (RaTG13). RaTG13 is a virus sequenced from bat fecal swab collected in 2013. SARS COV2 and RaTG13 share 96.2% genome similarities. The authors mention that RaTG13 was discovered by Zheng-li Shi's Group in 2012 during surveillance of an abandoned mineshaft. This does not prove anything! We do know that Bat guano can have toxic effects. Especially when eaten by Animals (Pigs for example) in the surrounding area - leading to the SADS Disease in Pigs in China and the Deadly Nipah Virus in 1997 in Malaysia. The latter happened because of Human consumption of Bat infected Pigs. A virus killed Humans in Malaysia, then spread to Singapore where the Virus was arrested. The Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) being in Wuhan & the Animal Host from Wuhan is a ''pure coincidence''.

5. Page, Hinshaw & McKay of the Wall Street Journal have made convincing arguments in ''Coronavirus most likely came from an Animal'' (Wall Street Journal, Feb 9) & ''Why the COVID19 Virus possibly came from 2 Animals - Pangolin or a Ferret Badger. There are 6-7 superb WSJ articles on this issue.

6. In ''Anthony Fauci's emails prove nothing about a Covid lab leak'', fantastic Bloomberg Columnist Faye Flam makes compelling arguments on Scripps Biologist Andersen's Nature (March 2020) takeaways, that genomic sequences point to a ''Natural Origin''. One key argument highlighted which differentiates SARS-COV2 from its closest cousins is the ''Furin Cleavage Site'', which allows the virus to hijack a protein in our cells, called furin to activate itself. According to Dr. Liji Thomas MD, in News Medical LifeSciences Feb 17, this Furin Cleavage site on the SARS-COV2 protein is responsible for the virus' relatively high infectivity compared to relatives in the betacoronavirus subgenus. ''The SARS-COV2 is represented by the genome sequence RaTG13 which has 96% genome similarities. The furin is a serine protease widely expressed in human cells, that ''cleaves'' the SARS-COV2 spike at the interface of its two subunits. Dr. Tomas goes on to mention that only when the spike protein is analyzed, there is a high similarity between the Pangolin CoV, RaTG13, and SARS-COV2. Hence also the original thinking that it came from a Pangolin Animal Host, that then got transferred to a Human.

7. As I explained in ''Why Bat Coronaviruses are necessary''(Times of India, June 9, 2021) (also refer to the schematic above), that these Bat Coronaviruses transfer to Animal Hosts that have resulted in Deadly Viruses likes SARS (Human Consumption of Civets), MERS(Camels) and COVID19 (Pangolin/Badgers). Also it affects Humans when they eat Beef, Chicken or Pork as these Coronaviruses transfer to these Animals (detailed explanation provided in the above article) and there is (Animal-Human) Transmission when Humans eat Animals. In many cases, there is (H-H) raise to N.

8. The above drives a Pandemic Dividend. This ''Pandemic Dividend'' among other things, I argue is necessary to (a) establish necessary lines of demarcation between different Ecosystems. Human Beings CANNOT encroach on the Animal Ecosystem. Different Ecosystems. It also drives the (b) Evolution of ''Superior and Better'' Human Beings locally & globally.

''THE DESIGN OF PANDEMICS'' Everything in Life has a Design. Nothing happens without a Design. Birds fly because they have wings. Humans cannot fly. They are not designed to fly. If they try to fly, like Superman, you land up in a wheelchair (Christopher Reeves). Rats multiply exponentially from 2 to 1250 in the jungle for a reason. This is because multiple Snake species (Cobras, Rattlesnakes, Hissing Cobras, Pythons) & multiple Bird Species (Kites, Eagles, Falcons, American Kestrels) feed on rats. This is necessary to maintain a Food Equilibrium.

A. Pandemic 2020 also has a design. . It is designed to affect the ''Class of Human Beings''. This Pandemic does NOT discriminate between Religion, Race, Caste, Geography, or Age. It Accelerates the move to ''Better & Richer Human Beings'' - Human Beings with more Respect, Tolerance, Empathy, and Love for each other. To facilitate better Human Beings locally & globally.

B. We have to COOPERATE & COORDINATE with each other. Nations have to Cooperate. The Transaction costs of Coordination & Cooperation will converge to zero. The recent ''Oxygen Crisis'' in India and the help from various Nations including Japan, Israel, France, the UK, and the US to provide Oxygen Concentrators and free vaccines to India (The Fantastic United States of America) is one of the steps in that direction where we behave more ''rationally' as Human Beings, not like jackals & hyenas with each other. Further, it will set up a necessary framework for ''Constructive Capitalism'' over ''Destructive Capitalism'' which will be KEY going forward.

Constructive Capitalism over Destructive Capitalism 1. Capitalism is the most superior Economic System designed year to date. Not Communism or Socialism (first derivative of Communism); both are equal to Zero. Destructive Capitalism is the Capitalism when Countries play ''Negative Sum Games'' with each other. Games that are less than ZERO.

Destructive Capitalism is also the Capitalism that is used for the Production of Fighter Jets, Missiles, Ammunition, Tanks, Advanced Missile Systems, and various Military Aircraft. As Humans, we have to play ''Constructive Capitalism'' which is goods & services for Civilian Consumption. Finally, in the caption below, Constructive Capitalism is necessary for Poor Developing Nations like India, so that they don't have to spend ''precious resources on Rafale Fighter Jets, Missiles & s121 Tanks; but that money can be spent on Education, Healthcare and enablers of good Economic Development. This material is copyrighted to Ashish Kalra @2021. Attorney :DePenning & DePenning. Cannot be reproduced in any form @Ashish Kalra 2021.

